Bills get much needed defensive help in PFF's mock draft

The 2025 draft is scheduled to be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft order has been set (except for Philadelphia and Kansas City).
The Bills will draft 30th out of 32 teams and have 10 draft choices, including multiple picks in the 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th.
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 2: from Houston in Stefon Diggs trade
- Round 4
- Round 4: from Chicago
- Round 4: compensatory
- Round 5: compensatory
- Round 6
- Round 6: from Cleveland in Amari Cooper trade
- Round 6: from New York Giants
Defensive Needs
The Buffalo defense under first year defensive coordinator Bobby Babich was mediocre most of the season, but thrived on takeaways.
The Bills ranked 16h in total defense based on yards allowed, but were 9th in passing yards allowed. Their 16 interceptions were top 5 in the league.
The most telling stat was their inability to get off the field on third down. The Bills ranked 30 our of 32 teams, allowing opposing teams to convert on 44% of third downs.
This defensive susceptibility continued into the playoffs and was a deciding factor in their fourth loss in five postseason appearances against the Chiefs. The Bills allowed the Chiefs to score 32 points, the most points scored by the Chiefs this season. The Chiefs also converted 6 of 10 attempts on third and fourth downs.
2025 PFF Mock Draft
So its no surprise that many mock drafts have the Bills selecting defense players in the first round.
In this PFF mock, the Bills take cornerback Shavon Revel out of East Carolina. The tall 6 foot 3 inch and lanky 193 pound defensive back has emerged as one of the better corners in the draft. With Rasual Douglas a free agent, Revel could step in immediately as a fit in the Bills mostly-zone scheme.
PFF's analysis: The Bills‘ secondary was a major issue all year, finishing with the second-worst PFF coverage grade in football (44.8). Shavon Revel is recovering from a torn ACL but owned a 92.7 PFF grade in single coverage over the past two seasons to rank in the 100th percentile for FBS cornerbacks.
The tall, long-limbed cornerback prospect from East Carolina who stands out due to his physical traits and aggressive style of play. At 6'3" and 193 pounds, Revel possesses the length and frame that NFL teams covet, particularly for outside corners. His blend of size, speed, and physicality has made him one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2025 draft class, with the potential to impact both man and zone-heavy schemes.- Bleacher Report Scouting
