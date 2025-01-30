Bills' GM Brandon Beane speaks out against refs' controversial 4th-down call
No explanation from the league office can change Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane's mind on this one.
On a 4th-and-inches play early in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen advanced the ball to the line to gain, only to have down judge Patrick Holt waddle in from the sideline and subjectively spot the ball short of the sticks. The result was a turnover on downs that unfairly flipped the script on Buffalo, which possessed the ball in Kansas City Chiefs' territory while holding a 22-21 lead.
It also wasn't the only close call that failed to fall in the Bills' favor last Sunday. The third-down spot prior to the 4th-and-inches play can be viewed as questionable at best. There's also video evidence that shows a Chiefs' defender lined up in the neutral zone at the snap.
"It's frustrating. There's only so much I can say. We work with the league to try to get clarity. I'll give them credit. They've taken our calls. They've sent video and things like that," said Beane on Thursday in Orchard Park. "If you're talking about like the fourth-down play, I feel like he got that. I still feel like he got that. I felt that in the moment and nothing has changed my mind on that."
Buffalo's general manager was also bothered by the failed replay review in the first half when the officials awarded Chiefs' wide receiver Xavier Worthy with a catch near the goal line despite the ball hitting the ground in the eventual 32-29 season-ending loss.
"The play that we challenged was a good challenge. I'm not sure either player had possession on the Bishop-Worthy play when the ball touched the ground," said Beane.
