Terry Pegula releases statement after Bills fire Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills are making a change at the head coaching position, firing Sean McDermott after nine seasons with the team.

The Bills made the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons but have yet to reach the Super Bowl since the 1990s. Bills owner Terry Pegula released a statement confirming the reports that McDermott had been fired.

Bills' statement on McDermott dismissal

“Sean has done an (admirable) job of leading our football team for the past nine seasons,” Pegula’s statement read. “But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.

“Sean helped change the mindset of this organization and was instrumental in the Bills becoming a perennial playoff team. I respect all the work, loyalty and attention to detail he showed for this team and the community. I wish Sean, Jamie and his family all the best.

"Moving forward, Brandon Beane will now serve as the President of Football operations / General Manager of the Buffalo Bills. Brandon will oversee all facets of our football operation, including the oversight of our coaching staff. I have full faith in and have witnessed Brandon’s outstanding leadership stylue and have confidence in his abilities to lead our organization.

“Beane will be leading the search for a new head coach and will be working directly with Pegula and Pete Guelli, who will now serve as President of Business operations, during the interview and hiring process.”

The Bills will now actively search for McDermott's replacement, which could come from inside or outside of the building. The Bills are now the 10th team to have fired a head coach since October, which means a third of the league has been a part of the latest cycle.

It remains to be seen who the Bills will replace McDermott with, but it's clear that the team is in need of a new direction after another playoff failure.

