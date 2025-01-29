Former Bills' starter spits facts to dismantle RG3's bogus Josh Allen claim
Even though he's no longer under contract, Rodger Saffold is still willing to protect his old quarterback.
The 36-year-old offensive guard took exception to online criticism directed at Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen for his supposed pre-snap failure to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs' blitz on a 4th-and-5 play late in the AFC Championship Game.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III played Monday morning QB on the Up & Adams Show, calling out Allen for his inability to identify the Chiefs' exotic defensive look and subsequently readjust the offensive line's positioning.
"Josh Allen could have actually adjusted the protection and got that blitz picked up," said Griffin.
The former No. 2 overall draft pick's criticism, however, lacks essential perspective, and Saffold let him know about it. The 36-year-old hog molly, who started every game at left guard for the 2022 Bills, explained why Griffin's hindsight-aided hot take may not be so hot after all.
"I hate to do this but both of them are wrong making an R call is just because of the gift of replay," said Saffold in an X post that also shared the video of Griffin's misguided critique. "The safety cheated over the hash not over the corner and the immediate threat is Bolton. You can say the DE is light but with his hand in the ground it’s hard to tell. Plus it’s empty protection with 6 up and a pressed corner. This is just a great call by Spags and for Josh to even make that throw is unbelievable!"
While multiple blitzers broke free at the snap and blew up the crucial late-game play, Allen still gave his team a chance with an amazingly accurate desperation heave. Frantically backpedaling while being chased by three defenders, the NFL MVP finalist flung the ball about 30 yards downfield and hit tight end Dalton Kincaid in the hands. With Buffalo trailing, 32-29, Kincaid was unable to secure the catch as he fell to the ground.
If Kincaid makes the catch, Allen is being praised for an unbelievable effort. Instead, he's being knocked for not solving a new wrinkle from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in a matter of seconds.
Griffin's flawed argument is based upon an unrealistic expectation that can only be seen in retrospect, and Saffold let him know.
