Two Bills' Pro Bowl snubs heading to Orlando for overdue recognition
Of course, they would have rather been preparing for the Super Bowl, but two Buffalo Bills' offensive starters are getting a newly-found opportunity to participate in the Pro Bowl Games.
Running back James Cook, who was initially one of the more questionable all-star snubs, and center Connor McGovern are heading to Orlando as replacements for two opt outs. Cook is taking the spot vacated by Baltimore Ravens' running back Derrick Henry while McGovern fills in for Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey, who is headed to Super Bowl LIX.
Cook and McGovern were both voted as first alternates back in Week 18. Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and quarterback Josh Allen were the lone two Bills to earn spots on the AFC's initial Pro Bowl roster. Allen likely will forego the opportunity after injuring his wrist during the AFC Championship Game loss to Kansas City on January 26.
Meanwhile, Cook, who arguably should have been selected over Houston Texans' RB1 Joe Mixon during the balloting process, makes his second straight trip to the Pro Bowl Games. The 2022 second-round draft pick eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second year in a row while tying Buffalo's single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns (16).
The 25-year-old Cook tied Henry for the AFC lead in combined touchdowns (18). Over three playoff games, he averaged 5.1 yards per rush and scored three touchdowns.
RELATED: Bills' former Super Bowl MVP unveils plans for 15th NFL season
Meanwhile, McGovern is set to make his Pro Bowl debut after taking over Buffalo's starting center role in 2024. After starting every game at left guard in 2023, the Penn State product made a seamless transition to the position he had last played during college.
McGovern was a leader on what was arguably the NFL's most-effective offensive line. Allen was the least frequently sacked quarterback on the circuit and the Bills boasted a Top 10 rushing attack.
The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Flag Football game is set for February 2 at 3 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —