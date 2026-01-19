Bills predicted to trade for Super Bowl champion wide receiver to bolster offense

The Buffalo Bills went into the 2025 season adamant they didn't need a No. 1 wide receiver. While they believed that 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen was good enough to win games on his own, that strategy didn't work out when it mattered most.

Allen led them into the Divisional Round, but everything they did on offense felt labored this year. While Allen had his share of heroic moments and James Cook led the league in rushing yards, the passing attack left a lot to be desired.

That's why ESPN's Ben Solak predicts general manager Brandon Beane will change his approach this offseason. Solak says Buffalo will get aggressive and has them sending a first-round pick, and more, to the Philadelphia Eagles for All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown.

"A year after general manager Brandon Beane's emphatic statement that they didn't need a WR1 went over disastrously, Buffalo will tilt and get aggressive," Solak wrote. "The Bills will trade a first-round pick and then some for Philadelphia's A.J. Brown, believing he can be the final player to push their offense over the edge."

Eagles could be forced to move on from A.J. Brown after frustrating campaign

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates a first down against the San Francisco 49ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brown, who was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Eagles in 2022, helped Philadelphia make it to the Super Bowl two times during the past four seasons. He even had a touchdown during their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The 28-year-old Brown has recorded at least 1,000 yards in six of his seven seasons in the NFL. That includes 2025 when he had 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

Despite those numbers, Brown was frustrated with the offense. That's led to persistent rumors that he could force his way out this offseason.

If he truly is available, the Bills would be wise to make a move. While they could get a playmaker with their first-round pick, no one in the draft will have the impact Brown would in 2026. With Allen turning 30 this offseason, finding someone who can elevate the offense now is more important than looking for a young wideout to develop.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown hurdles Los Angeles Chargers safety RJ Mickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

