How a Bills win or loss in Week 3 would impact AFC East standings
The Buffalo Bills enter their Week 3 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in familiar territory: atop the AFC East.
The 2-0 Bills, who have won their division in each of the past four seasons, sit in first place in the AFC East as they prepare for their upcoming Monday Night Football clash. All other teams within the division have already played their Week 3 contests, with the New York Jets defeating the New England Patriots last Thursday night and the Miami Dolphins falling to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Having not yet lost on the young season, the Bills are in first place in the AFC East while the now 2-1 Jets are in second. The 1-2 Dolphins are in third place while the Patriots, who have the same record, are in the division’s cellar.
Buffalo can affirm its spot atop the division for the time being by beating the Jaguars, taking it to 3-0 on the season and leaving it unchallenged at the top of the AFC East standings. Falling to 2-1 would give the Bills the same record as New York and force us down the list of tiebreakers; the two clubs have not played head-to-head yet this season, would both be 1-0 within the division, and would not have played any common opponents. Buffalo, however, would be 1-1 within the conference in the event of a Week 3 loss, whereas the Jets would be 2-0 against AFC foes (they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 2); if they lose in Week 3, the Bills would (at least momentarily) fall to second place in the AFC East.
Buffalo can prevent any potential standings slip by taking care of business and winning an, on paper, very winnable game against Jacksonville. New York’s record could be something to monitor throughout the campaign, however, as the Aaron Rodgers-led team seems to be coming into its own as the season progresses; the Bills will first meet the Jets in a Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup.
