Bills HC Sean McDermott expresses confidence in Baylon Spector as starting MLB
Third-year defender Baylon Spector was forced to come in and man the middle of the Buffalo Bills’ defense early in the team’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, stepping in at middle linebacker in place of the injured Terrel Bernard early in the first quarter. Post-game tests determined that Bernard had suffered a pectoral strain that will keep him sidelined for “about a month,” with head coach Sean McDermott telling reporters following the diagnosis that he anticipated that Spector would fill in as the team’s starter at middle linebacker in Bernard’s absence.
He was quite forward when asked if this was still the case during his Wednesday media availability.
“Yes,” the sideline boss told reporters.
Spector, a 25-year-old who entered last week’s contest with 55 career defensive snaps under his belt, tied for the team lead in tackles in the victory with 10, finishing the game with three defensive stops, per PFF. He effectively led a defense that was generally stellar in the dominant win, holding the dynamic Miami offense to just 10 total points.
Spector’s solid play in spot duty—and the coaching staff’s confidence in his ability to lead the defense in Bernard’s absence—can be largely attributed to the team’s demonstrated ability to get the most out of its depth defenders. The injury bug has not been kind to Buffalo thus far this season, as Bernard joins Matt Milano and Taron Johnson as second-level defenders who are currently sidelined with injuries; Spector, Dorian Williams, and a platoon of Cam Lewis and Ja’Marcus Ingram have played well when their numbers have been called upon, allowing the Bills’ defense to continue humming despite the extensive list of ailments.
McDermott went on to speak about Spector and Williams on Wednesday, stating that he simply wants them to play their own games.
“[Milano and Bernard] are tough to replace,” McDermott said. “They’ve just got to in and be themselves. We’ll play well around them, and they did a nice job last week, but they’re focused on this week, and again, today’s practice, and just really learning the gameplan for this week here.”
The head coach previously applauded the physicality with which Spector and Williams played last week, something they’ll have to carry over into this week as Buffalo hosts a theoretically-dangerous-but-practically-underwhelming Jacksonville offense that’s eager to overcome its struggles and aid in the team’s first win of the young season.
