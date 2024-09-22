Prediction panel experts all lean one way in Bills vs. Jaguars MNF matchup
The Buffalo Bills' two most-recent meetings with the Jacksonville Jaguars were "weird" to say the least, but neither of the losses unfolded within the friendly confines of Highmark Stadium.
"I’ve never beat these guys. It’s just weird, man," said defensive tackle Ed Oliver after detailing the losses in London and Jacksonville in 2023 and 2021.
Looking for their first win over the Jaguars since 2018, when Josh Allen was a rookie, the Bills will host Trevor Lawrence and Co. for a Monday Night Football affair in Orchard Park on September 23. While Buffalo comes off a long rest after pounding the Miami Dolphins on September 12, the Jaguars will likely be both hungry and desperate as they try to avoid an 0-3 start.
With extra time to prepare coupled with home-field advantage, the Bills should handle their business and move to 3-0. At least, that's what Sports Illustrated's weekly pick 'em panel seems to have concluded.
Every week, six MMQB experts predict the winners for every NFL game. This week, all six are siding with the Bills in the Monday night matchup.
On the wagering line, Buffalo is hovering around a 5 to 5.5-point favorite depending upon the sportsbook, but all MMQB selections are straight up.
RELATED: Defensive end salivating to make Bills' debut against former team
"Just be ourselves, truly,” said starting left tackle Dion Dawkins on the recipe for reversing the Bills' recent fate in the series with Jacksonville. “Just be ourselves, just do what we’re coached to do, focus on the technique. The technique will take us where we have to go.”
MMQB Bills vs. Jaguars Prediction Panel
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —