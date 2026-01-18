Plenty of the discussion following the Buffalo Bills’ latest heartbreaking playoff defeat centered around a controversial interception ruling, which set the stage for the Denver Broncos’ game-winning drive.

But how about the two pass interference penalties that were called against the Bills on the Broncos’ final possession?

Well, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White did not mince words when he was asked about the officiating in the game's critical moments.

RELATED: Bills DE Joey Bosa vents frustration in epic fashion following loss to Broncos

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White and cornerback Taron Johnson argue with the officials about White’s holding call which came right after Johnson’s during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Didn’t hold back

With 6 minutes 9 seconds to play in overtime, CB Taron Johnson was called for defensive pass interference after battling with Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, which moved the ball to the Bills’ 36-yard line. Two plays later, it was White who caught a flag for DPI while in coverage on WR Marvin Mims, and quickly compounded upon his infraction by throwing his helmet, warranting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

While speaking to reporters after the game, he reflected on his critical foul.

“I thought that I didn’t interfere with the guy,” he said. “When the ball got there, I swiped through, knocked the ball down, then fell on top of him.”

White also blamed Broncos fans for the ruling.

“I think the crowd probably played a big-time factor,” he added.

MORE: Officiating controversy mars end of excellent Bills AFC divisional playoff game

More talk

The Bills’ cornerback was a bright spot throughout his second stint with the Bills, offering consistency at a position of need. He appeared fully recovered from two previously devastating injuries and set the clock back with his performance.

But Saturday was not his finest moment.

“Referees are human, and people make mistakes, I just think it should be up to the players to decide the game,” he said. “ When the game is fought so hard and comes down to the wire, plays like that, that’s a professional bang-bang play. As a defensive back, that's what you want — take the guys to the ground and finish the play. Referees just don’t know ball.”

He concluded, “I just think they had bad judgement on that play.”

RELATED: Rapid reaction as Allen, Bills fail shamefully to Broncos in Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates after an interception during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not the only one

White joined a group of Bills who spoke out against the officials postgame, including Head Coach Sean McDermott.

For a team that typically takes accountability for their failures and instills an honorable culture within the locker room, it sure was out of character for White, McDermott and company to openly bash the refs following a game in which they had so many chances to win.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —