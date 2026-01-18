Tre White blames refs for critical 'bad judgement' call in Bills' loss to Broncos
Plenty of the discussion following the Buffalo Bills’ latest heartbreaking playoff defeat centered around a controversial interception ruling, which set the stage for the Denver Broncos’ game-winning drive.
But how about the two pass interference penalties that were called against the Bills on the Broncos’ final possession?
Well, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White did not mince words when he was asked about the officiating in the game's critical moments.
Didn’t hold back
With 6 minutes 9 seconds to play in overtime, CB Taron Johnson was called for defensive pass interference after battling with Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, which moved the ball to the Bills’ 36-yard line. Two plays later, it was White who caught a flag for DPI while in coverage on WR Marvin Mims, and quickly compounded upon his infraction by throwing his helmet, warranting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
While speaking to reporters after the game, he reflected on his critical foul.
“I thought that I didn’t interfere with the guy,” he said. “When the ball got there, I swiped through, knocked the ball down, then fell on top of him.”
White also blamed Broncos fans for the ruling.
“I think the crowd probably played a big-time factor,” he added.
More talk
The Bills’ cornerback was a bright spot throughout his second stint with the Bills, offering consistency at a position of need. He appeared fully recovered from two previously devastating injuries and set the clock back with his performance.
But Saturday was not his finest moment.
“Referees are human, and people make mistakes, I just think it should be up to the players to decide the game,” he said. “ When the game is fought so hard and comes down to the wire, plays like that, that’s a professional bang-bang play. As a defensive back, that's what you want — take the guys to the ground and finish the play. Referees just don’t know ball.”
He concluded, “I just think they had bad judgement on that play.”
Not the only one
White joined a group of Bills who spoke out against the officials postgame, including Head Coach Sean McDermott.
For a team that typically takes accountability for their failures and instills an honorable culture within the locker room, it sure was out of character for White, McDermott and company to openly bash the refs following a game in which they had so many chances to win.
