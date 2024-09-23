Josh Allen has a special request of Bills Mafia ahead of Week 3 meeting with Jaguars
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen loves Bills Mafia, and the love is returned tenfold from the fan base. This is why when Allen asks for a favor, fans should listen and deliver. Buffalo is set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 3 Monday Night Football clash, its second home game of the young 2024 campaign and its first home game against the conference opponent since 2018. The Bills' signal caller wants Highmark Stadium to be rocking.
The last time the Jaguars won a game in Orchard Park was 2010, with the Bills winning the previous three. However, Allen knows how important an electric and loud Highmark Stadium is and its impact on the visiting team, so he's calling on Bills Mafia and asking them to show up on Monday night.
"Bills Mafia, they live for games like this," Allen said during his media availability this week. "Hopefully we have them in the building and they're as loud as can be, making as much noise when the opposing team is on offense and hopefully they're quiet when we're on offense. Best fans in the league."
Bills Mafia will no doubt come out in droves, putting a primetime spin on their notorious pregame tailgates before heading inside the stadium to see what, on paper, should be a Buffalo victory. Bills Mafia is one of a kind and they will show up, providing that wild and crazy energy that the Bills players will feed off of throughout the game. There isn't a better home-field atmosphere in the league; Allen understands the impact the fans can have on the game and hopes to see the Buffalo faithful in full force Monday night.
