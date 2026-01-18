Bills DE Joey Bosa vents frustration in epic fashion following loss to Broncos

There was no shortage of gaffes from the Buffalo Bills during their loss to the Denver Broncos.

Most of the issues that stood out revolved around their inability to hold onto the ball. James Cook had a lost fumble early, while Josh Allen had four total turnovers. He threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, leading to multiple points scored.

There were also multiple penalties on the final drive, including one from Joey Bosa, which was actually not accepted. Bosa was flagged for a late hit on Bo Nix, but the Broncos declined that penalty and took another.

On the same play, Taron Johnson was called for pass interference on Courtland Sutton, who was infuriated with the official for calling the penalty on him. As upset as he was, it was nothing compared to Bosa's reaction as he left the game.

While walking to the tunnel following the defeat, Bosa took off his helmet and slammed it against the wall in pure frustration.

Joey Bosa just lost it in the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/5tCWGeLlLZ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2026

Bosa finished the game with three tackles and while he pressured Nix multiple times, he didn't record a sack.

Joey Bosa didn't have the impact Bills hoped he would

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa takes the field to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Buffalo signed Bosa this offseason to replace Von Miller. They hoped he would give them a boost in the pass rush department, but Bosa didn't deliver as much as they expected.

During the regular season, he had 29 tackles and 5.0 sacks. Still, they hoped the veteran defensive end would step up in the postseason. That didn't happen either as he finished without a tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round, meaning the three he had against Denver were his total for the playoffs.

To pour salt in the wound, Miller went on to record 26 tackles and 9.0 sacks for the Washington Commanders this season. Now the question turns to Bosa's status for 2026. His one-year deal expires, and it doesn't make a lot of sense for the Bills to bring him back.

