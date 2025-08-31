New guy from West Point having time of his life thanks to Buffalo Bills' LB corps
Jimmy Ciarlo started the week trying out for his hometown New York Giants, only to end the week playing against Big Blue in the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener.
After his audition in East Rutherford, the Bills extended an invitation to the North Jersey native. Ciarlo quickly shuffled off to Buffalo and turned the tryout opportunity into a contract.
Three days after signing with the Bills, Ciarlo introduced himself to the Mafia by delivering a crushing hit on kickoff coverage against the Giants in the August 9 exhibition.
“It's been off to the races since then. It's been a blast," said Ciarlo after being named to the Bills' practice squad this past Wednesday.
It's been somewhat of an unexpected rise for the former Army team captain, who signed an undrafted rookie contract with the New York Jets in 2024. Ciarlo, who tore his ACL during his NFL Preseason debut last summer, went from being out of football to a reality TV darling on HBO's "Hard Knocks" in the matter of one week's time.
"I've had a ton of fun. I was just telling some of the guys in the locker room on after the game down in Tampa, that this has been like the most fun I've had playing football my whole life, just like these past three weeks. It's been a blast," said Ciarlo.
In that aforementioned exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ciarlo essentially solidified his practice squad spot. The WILL linebacker played 35 defensive snaps, showing a willingness to switch to nickel in a pinch. He made five stops on defense and recovered a fumble in the 23-19 road win.
While he projects as a special teams injury replacement and an emergency option behind Matt Milano and Dorian Williams, Ciarlo has been learning from everyone in the linebacking corps.
"[Milano and Williams] They've been great mentors, honestly, TB [Terrel Bernard] included," said Ciarlo. "The whole linebacker room has really taken me in. Shaq [Thompson] is obviously also a long-time veteran, seen the game from every angle and through the years as it's developed, as it's changed. So, to get their insight and their support ... I've been really thankful for that.”
