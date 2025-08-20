3 Bills' stars from 'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 including new guy who was cut Wednesday
Now that much of the table setting is out of the way, the action ticked up a notch during the third installment of HBO's documentary series "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills."-
There was plenty of intensity throughout, ranging from the meeting room to a joint practice against the Chicago Bears. There was a pizza party at center Connor McGovern's house as well as an intimate look at cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram's mental preparation. Naturally, running back James Cook, who signed a contract extension, had his moment, too,
There were, however, three player bits that made lasting impressions.
Aspiring horseman Ty Johnson
Show producers wisely decided to feature Ed Oliver's horseback riding endeavors and gave us a welcomed glimpse at running back Ty Johnson while doing so. Although Oliver was the primary figure in the segment, the eccentric Johnson came off as likable and open minded.
The scene kicked off on a humorous note with Oliver teaching Johnson the responsibility of cleaning up horse manure.
"It's like shoveling a driveway in Buffalo, man," said Johnson as he completed the unpleasant chore. "Earned my stripes right there, man."
Compared to Oliver, who stables 30 horses, Johnson is a novice, and it showed.
"You riding around like a rookie," said Oliver. "You look like you're supposed to be on 'Game of Thrones' or something."
Johnson, however, would not be deterred. He survived the outing and has potentially discovered a new personal pastime.
"I'm gonna get me a horse now," said Johnson.
BBB improv champion Caden Davis
Signed one day prior to the August 9 preseason opener due to a pelvic injury to kicker Tyler Bass, Caden Davis found himself going against reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen in the bibbity bibbity bop finals during a recent team gathering.
The Bills brought in improvisation specialist Steve Shenbaum for an interactive presentation with multiple players being put on the spot at the front of the meeting room. The player wearing a gray performance tee-shirt standing next to Allen was none other than Davis, who is unrecognizable to many fans being that he has been with the team for less than one month.
As contestants were eliminated one by one, Davis outlasted KJ Hamler, leaving only the kicker and Allen to duke it out for bragging rights. When Allen slipped up, Davis won the competition.
Unfortunately, his victory was short lived as Buffalo released Davis to open up a roster spot on Wednesday morning.
Army underdog Jimmy Ciarlo
He's the ultimate roster longshot, who "was at home thinking that I would never play football again" less than one week before signing with the Bills. When linebacker Baylon Spector suffered another calf injury, Buffalo waived the 2022 seventh-round draft pick and signed former Army captain Jimmy Ciarlo off the street on August 6.
Ciarlo, who was an undrafted rookie with the New York Jets in 2024, spent the last 12 months recovering from an ACL tear suffered during his August 10 preseason debut last summer.
Jumping right into action three days after joining the Bills, Ciarlo made a crushing hit to stop the opposing returner on the a third-quarter kickoff against the Giants. McDermott credited Ciarlo for injecting energy into the game.
"That's a heckuva play man. That's playoff caliber work," said McDermott in front of the entire team.
