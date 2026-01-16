Bills clear seven of 14 injured players for Saturday's divisional round vs. Broncos
The Buffalo Bills have 14 players listed on their final divisional round injury report, and the good news is that at least seven will be available for the January 17 kickoff against the Denver Broncos.
Starting quarterback Josh Allen and tight end Dalton Kincaid are two of the seven men who are not carrying an injury designation into Saturday's game.
Allen has finger, knee and foot injuries, but he hasn't missed a snap of game action because of them. He was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
Managing his lingering knee injury, Kincaid practiced on a limited basis during the week. The tight end, who saw 28 offensive snaps in the wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, has the green light for Saturday.
Meanwhile, running back Ty Johnson is officially questionable for the second week in a row. After injuring his ankle in the January 4 regular season finale, the versatile running back missed the January 11 playoff opener. Johnson practiced on a limited basis on Thursday, trending toward a game time decision.
On the defensive side, linebacker Matt Milano, defensive end AJ Epenesa, linebacker Shaq Thompson and defensive end Greg Rousseau were all limited in practice but have been cleared to play. Veteran kicker Matt Prater, who is dealing with a quad issue, is also good to go.
Two defensive backs scratched
The Bills ruled out veteran safety Jordan Poyer and first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston for the Denver game.
Poyer reaggravated his December 21 hamstring pull during the win over the Jaguars this past Sunday. It's possible he could return if the Bills advance.
Hairston twisted his ankle late during the regular season finale. He has not practiced since.
IR activations questionable
Three of the five players who received a questionable tag are technically still on Injured Reserve, meaning the Bills have to add them to the 53-man roster by the end of business on Friday in order for them to play in Saturday's game. Buffalo will almost definitely choose to activate at least two of the players and potentially all three.
Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and safety Damar Hamlin both fully practiced this week. With the Bills down to only three wide receivers on the active roster, Samuel seems like a shoe-in to dress Saturday. The same can be said for Hamlin, who offers a fill-in for Poyer at safety. He can also pick up the special teams reps vacated by Tyrell Shavers due to the ACL tear.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a limited participant this week as he returns from a biceps injury. He still may be another week away, but his divisional round status is definitely worth monitoring.
Bills' Injury Report (Divisional)
THURSDAY
CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
DE AJ Epenesa (neck) — Limited
(Game: - )
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
(Game: - )
LB Matt Milano (ankle) — Limited
(Game: - )
DT Ed Oliver (bicep) — Limited (IR)
(Game: Questionable)
DE Greg Rousseau (back) — Limited
(Game: - )
LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited
(Game: - )
QB Josh Allen (foot/knee/finger) — Full
(Game: - )
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Full (IR)
(Game: Questionable)
K Matt Prater (quad/calf) — Full
(Game: - )
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) — Full (IR)
(Game: Questionable)
WEDNESDAY
CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP
RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — DNP (to IR)
LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — Limited
DE AJ Epenesa (neck) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (ankle) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (bicep) — Limited (IR)
DE Greg Rousseau (back) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited
QB Josh Allen (foot/knee/finger) — Full
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Full (IR)
K Matt Prater (quad/calf) — Full
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) — Full (IR)
TUESDAY
CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP
RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
K Matt Prater (quad/calf) — DNP
WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — DNP (to IR)
QB Josh Allen (foot/knee/finger) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — Limited
DE AJ Epenesa (neck) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (ankle) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (bicep) — Limited (IR)
DE Greg Rousseau (back) — Limited
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Full (IR)
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) — Full (IR)
