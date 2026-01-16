Bills clear seven of 14 injured players for Saturday's divisional round vs. Broncos

The Buffalo Bills have 14 players listed on their final divisional round injury report, and the good news is that at least seven will be available for the January 17 kickoff against the Denver Broncos.

Starting quarterback Josh Allen and tight end Dalton Kincaid are two of the seven men who are not carrying an injury designation into Saturday's game.

Allen has finger, knee and foot injuries, but he hasn't missed a snap of game action because of them. He was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

MORE: Josh Allen said what every Bills' fan needed to hear before Saturday's playoff game

Managing his lingering knee injury, Kincaid practiced on a limited basis during the week. The tight end, who saw 28 offensive snaps in the wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, has the green light for Saturday.

Meanwhile, running back Ty Johnson is officially questionable for the second week in a row. After injuring his ankle in the January 4 regular season finale, the versatile running back missed the January 11 playoff opener. Johnson practiced on a limited basis on Thursday, trending toward a game time decision.

On the defensive side, linebacker Matt Milano, defensive end AJ Epenesa, linebacker Shaq Thompson and defensive end Greg Rousseau were all limited in practice but have been cleared to play. Veteran kicker Matt Prater, who is dealing with a quad issue, is also good to go.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by New York Jets safety Keidron Smith (46) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Two defensive backs scratched

The Bills ruled out veteran safety Jordan Poyer and first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston for the Denver game.

Poyer reaggravated his December 21 hamstring pull during the win over the Jaguars this past Sunday. It's possible he could return if the Bills advance.

Hairston twisted his ankle late during the regular season finale. He has not practiced since.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

IR activations questionable

Three of the five players who received a questionable tag are technically still on Injured Reserve, meaning the Bills have to add them to the 53-man roster by the end of business on Friday in order for them to play in Saturday's game. Buffalo will almost definitely choose to activate at least two of the players and potentially all three.

RELATED: Bills' starting cornerbacks practice WR drills amid injury wave

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and safety Damar Hamlin both fully practiced this week. With the Bills down to only three wide receivers on the active roster, Samuel seems like a shoe-in to dress Saturday. The same can be said for Hamlin, who offers a fill-in for Poyer at safety. He can also pick up the special teams reps vacated by Tyrell Shavers due to the ACL tear.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a limited participant this week as he returns from a biceps injury. He still may be another week away, but his divisional round status is definitely worth monitoring.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) does a toe drag tap as he catches a pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Divisional)

THURSDAY

CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — Limited

(Game: Questionable)



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — Limited

(Game: Questionable)



DE AJ Epenesa (neck) — Limited

(Game: - )



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited

(Game: - )



LB Matt Milano (ankle) — Limited

(Game: - )



DT Ed Oliver (bicep) — Limited (IR)

(Game: Questionable)



DE Greg Rousseau (back) — Limited

(Game: - )



LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited

(Game: - )



QB Josh Allen (foot/knee/finger) — Full

(Game: - )



S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Full (IR)

(Game: Questionable)



K Matt Prater (quad/calf) — Full

(Game: - )



WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) — Full (IR)

(Game: Questionable)

WEDNESDAY

CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — DNP



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — DNP (to IR)



LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — Limited



DE AJ Epenesa (neck) — Limited



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited



LB Matt Milano (ankle) — Limited



DT Ed Oliver (bicep) — Limited (IR)



DE Greg Rousseau (back) — Limited



LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited



QB Josh Allen (foot/knee/finger) — Full



S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Full (IR)



K Matt Prater (quad/calf) — Full



WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) — Full (IR)

TUESDAY

CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — DNP



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP



K Matt Prater (quad/calf) — DNP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — DNP (to IR)



QB Josh Allen (foot/knee/finger) — Limited



LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — Limited



DE AJ Epenesa (neck) — Limited



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited



LB Matt Milano (ankle) — Limited



DT Ed Oliver (bicep) — Limited (IR)



DE Greg Rousseau (back) — Limited



S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Full (IR)



WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) — Full (IR)

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newslet

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —