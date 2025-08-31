Jordan Poyer's 'mind, body and spirit' approach to second Bills' tenure
The 34-year-old Jordan Poyer is older and wiser as he enters his 13th NFL season, kicking off a second tenure with the Buffalo Bills.
Poyer, who spent the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins after seven years in Buffalo, was unemployed this summer until the Bills signed him to a practice squad contract this past Wednesday.
Although he was temporarily away from the game, Poyer remained physically fit and continued working towards his personal goals of self improvement and inner discovery.
“I'm just down in South Florida where it's hot and humid, and just running and lifting, and trying to get myself to the point of throwing up sometimes, because I know running out there is different than football shape," said Poyer. "Just doing everything I can, the mind, body and spirit, just keeping them fresh."
In recent years, Poyer has embraced alternative plant-based medicines that he's found to have positive effects on his mental state. Last year, he famously attended an Ayahuasca retreat in Costa Rica along with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"It's really diving into the depths of yourselves. Understanding yourself and understanding the strength and power that you have," said Poyer about his Ayahuasca-centered pilgrimage last year on The Pat McAfee Show.
Earlier this summer, Poyer participated in a spiritual retreat to the Brazilian rainforest.
In June, he spoke at an annual Psychedelics Science convention in Denver. Earlier that month, the safety hosted a transformational gathering where attendees "came together to breathe, to feel, to remember."
"The mental part of my game has been a huge, huge asset to me over the last five, six years. Really learning about the power of my mind and how to, whether it's a bad play or a good play, just continue to move on, continue to grow, continue to learn and evolve and adapt," said Poyer this past Wednesday in Orchard Park.
From All-Pro safety to zen master, Poyer's football journey will include at least one more chapter as the tranquil veteran comes "home" to the Bills.
"I feel good," said Poyer.
