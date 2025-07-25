'Hard Knocks' viewing schedule for 2025 episodes starring Josh Allen-led Bills
Summer Tuesdays are getting even hotter for Buffalo Bills' fans in the coming weeks thanks to HBO and NFL Films.
Currently on location at St. John Fisher University, HBO has revealed the episode release dates for "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills."
The annually-produced documentary series will give viewers an intimate look inside the Bills' summertime operations over the course of five episodes with a new one debuting every Tuesday evening from August 5 through September 2.
The "Hard Knocks" season premiere for the five-part series is set for Tuesday, August 5 at 9:00 pm ET on HBO (streaming available on HBO Max) with the release happening four days prior to Buffalo's first of three preseason games. Four one-hour-long episodes will subsequently debut each Tuesday, at the same time, through the September 2 finale.
With reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen at the controls, the Bills have won five consecutive AFC East division titles but have been unable to secure the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.
"We know we have 'Hard Knocks' in house and every one of them has been so awesome so far. So it's been cool to see them around," said Allen after the team's first training camp practice.
The 29-year-old Allen isn't worried about what the cameras will reveal as fans get to look behind the curtain at Bills' training camp.
"This is what a good organization looks like, and people are going to get a sneak peek into that and just how we operate. So again, you can kind of think two ways about it, but we're taking the way of like, hey, let's just do what we do and whatever is shown is shown," said Allen.
'Hard Knocks' Episode Schedule
Episode 1 - Aug. 5 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 2 - Aug. 12. at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 3 - Aug. 19 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 4 - Aug. 26 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 5 - Sep. 2 at 9:00 pm ET
'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy®-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.
