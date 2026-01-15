3 reasons why Bills can beat Broncos in divisional round road game

The Buffalo Bills advanced to the divisional round with a road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and will now face a familiar foe in the Denver Broncos at Mile High.

While some things have changed since the Bills last faced Denver in the 2025 AFC Wild Card round, three key reasons should give Bills fans optimism that Buffalo can advance to the AFC Championship game for the second straight year.

1. Josh Allen will be rested after beating he took in Jacksonville

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for yards just shy of the goal line as Jaguars defenders make the tackle during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning NFL MVP once again showcased his toughness against the Jaguars, battling through head, finger and knee issues to help deliver the Bills' first road playoff win in 34 years. After struggling through the middle two quarters, Allen delivered an outstanding fourth-quarter performance, an encouraging sign for his health moving forward.

RELATED: Why Matt Prater could be Bills' overlooked secret weapon at Mile High

Allen completed 80 percent of his passes for 273 yards and a touchdown while adding 33 yards and two more scores on 11 carries.

Like Jacksonville, which held James Cook to just 46 yards rushing on 15 attempts, Denver boasts an elite run defense, ranking second in the NFL behind the Jaguars. As a result, Allen will need to be at the top of his game, and he indicated Tuesday that he's feeling good heading into the matchup.

2. Defensive veterans playing at high level

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) takes on a block by New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Linebackers Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson, along with cornerback Tre'Davious White, the elder statesmen of Buffalo's defense, were the Bills' three highest-graded defenders against the Jacksonville, according to Pro Football Focus. White, in particular, continues to play at an exceptional level despite battling significant injuries in recent seasons.

TRENDING: Bills' starting cornerbacks practice WR drills amid injury wave

Thompson intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter to set up Buffalo's first points. Milano finished with five tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. White capped the performance by breaking up a pass that led to Cole Bishop's game-sealing interception, while providing sticky coverage throughout the game.

As the Bills head into a hostile environment in Denver, the leadership and composure of these veterans will be critical in keeping Buffalo poised on game day.

3. Denver has been vulnerable against lesser competition

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite entering the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Broncos have produced several concerning performances that make them difficult to fully trust. From inconsistent outings against the Jets and Giants to late-season games against the Commanders and Chiefs, red flags are scattered throughout Denver's resume.

MORE: Bills' trade idea sends Keon Coleman to Super Bowl contender for 1,000-yard receiver

The most glaring example came against the same Jaguars team the Bills defeated on Sunday, as Jacksonville handled Denver 34-20, in a game that was more lopsided than what the final score suggests.

Denver hasn't compiled many convincing wins in 2025, which should give the Bills confidence as they prepare to face an opponent that remains largely unproven on the biggest stage.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —