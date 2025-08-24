'Hard Knocks' star continues magical run for Bills in preseason vs. Bucs
Jimmy Ciarlo's story is one so hard not to root for. And as more time goes on, he looks like he could be earning a spot on the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster.
The former Army team captain did it again, making plays to help the Bills notch their first win of the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did he record five total tackles (four solos), but he also recorded one of two fumble recoveries for Buffalo in the game.
Bills' writer Ryan Talbot talked about Ciarlo's start in Buffalo during his tryout and how it was chronicled on the Tampa Bay broadcast.
"Well, I understand," said Talbot, who quoted the players who tried out with Ciarlo. "I'm going to figure that you're going to sign Ciarlo. He looked great out there."
The coolest part of it all is that his story is matched just as much by his play on the field. A two-time captain at West Point, Ciarlo first opportunity in the NFL came with the Jets in 2024. And although he signed with Buffalo's AFC East rival, he missed the season due to injury.
But even despite that, he caught the eye of the Bills' brass prior to injury.
The groundswell for the team to sign Ciaro has grown so much. From Brian Baldinger giving a "Baldy Breakdown" on Ciarlo and local pundits pounding the table for him to Buffalo fans voicing their opinions on wanting him on the team, the Army alumnus has lots of support for him to make the 53-man roster.
Even the Bills' MVP QB1 has become a fan of Ciarlo. But again, considering the tape he's put out there throughout this preseason, it will be hard for Brandon Beane to not keep Ciarlo on the roster come cutdown day.
