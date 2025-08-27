Bills Central

Bills cut bait on Brandon Beane's failed free-agent safety experiment

The Buffalo Bills released their veteran free-agent addition to the safeties room prior to the NFL's roster cutdown deadline on Tuesday.

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Darrick Forrest (28) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills needed to add starting-quality depth to their safeties' room this past offseason.

Although they may not have gone to the lengths that some thought were necessary, the Bills didn't ignore the position group. General manager Brandon Beane and Co. proceeded to sign a free agent and used a Day 3 draft pick to add another.

In March, Buffalo agreed to a one-year contract with former Washington Commanders' starting safety Darrick Forrest.

At first glance, Forrest looked like a player who would push Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop in a three-way competition for first-team reps. Unfortunately, the Commanders' 2021 fifth-round draft pick was relatively quiet throughout the spring and summer.

safety Darrick Forrest (22)
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a touchdown against Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

As a result, the Bills released Forrest, a vested veteran, prior to the August 26 roster cutdown deadline.

His 2024 production could have been interpreted as a potential red flag as he fell out of favor with the team that drafted him. Forrest, whose 2023 campaign ended after five games due to a shoulder injury, logged only 74 total defensive snaps over 10 games last year. Washington made him a healthy scratch on multiple occasions.

The 26-year-old Forrest appeared in all three preseason games for Buffalo, running with the third team. He recorded 118 snaps on defense and accounted for seven tackles.

While the Bills' safeties room returns Taylor Rapp, Hamlin and Bishop from 2024, fifth-round rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock provides a fourth option. The versatile Hancock moved to safety full-time when the need arose during training camp.

Jordan Hancock
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock (37) reacts to intercepting a pass against the New York Giants only to have it nullified by a penalty / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

