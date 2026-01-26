Bills' head coaching job remains possibility as Grant Udinski narrows options

It's beginning to look like it's either Buffalo or Jacksonville for Bills' head coaching candidate Grant Udinski.

The Buffalo Bills officially interviewed the 30-year-old Udinski on Championship Sunday as their search for Sean McDermott's successor continues.

On Monday morning, Udinski removed himself from consideration for the Cleveland Browns' head coaching vacancy per multiple reports from NFL insiders. As a result, it appears that he's narrowed his options to waiting on a potential offer from the Bills or returning to the Jaguars.

RELATED: Forgotten ex-head coach with Super Bowl ring offers unique fit for Buffalo Bills

"Udinski has a new deal in place with Jacksonville that will bump his pay for next season, but the Jaguars are allowing him to continue pursuing the Bills’ HC job. If Udinski doesn’t get the Buffalo job, he will be back with the Jaguars as OC," said NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero in an X post.

Who is Grant Udinski?

Udinski spent the 2025 season as the Jaguars' offensive coordinator under first-time head coach Liam Coen. He's considered a brilliant offensive mind, but his NFL track record is as limited as it gets with only one season as a play caller.

After one year as a graduate assistant for Baylor under head coach Matt Rhule in 2019, Udinski followed Rhule to the Carolina Panthers. He was a Panthers' coaching assistant for 2020 and 2021 before moving onto the Minnesota Vikings as a special assistant to head coach Kevin O'Connell.

MORE: Bills eliminate potential Hall of Fame candidate from head coaching search

By multiple accounts, Udinski worked well with former Vikings' quarterback Sam Darnold, who has been a close friend of Josh Allen since before the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What's next for Bills' search?

The Bills interviewed Denver Broncos' pass game coordinator Davis Webb on Monday in a virtual setting.

Webb, who spent three seasons (2019-21) as a member of Buffalo's quarterback room, has coached three past three seasons under Sean Payton in Denver. He's reportedly scheduled to interview for the Las Vegas Raiders' opening next in what will be his second meeting with the team.

RELATED: Bills' brass reveals Josh Allen's role in wide-open head coaching search

Thus far, the Bills have extended interviews to nine candidates with only Mike McDaniel declining. In the meantime, Philip Rivers has pulled out of consideration.

There's no indication whether or not the Bills will interview Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. They're required to wait until after the Super Bowl for Kubiak.

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Davis Webb (left) talks with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | Jon Durr-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —