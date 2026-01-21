Bills' brass reveals Josh Allen's role in wide-open head coaching search

It only makes sense to confer with the ninth-year franchise quarterback when selecting a new head coach, and the Buffalo Bills apparently see it that way, too.

While the quarterback Josh Allen was not consulted prior to owner Terry Pegula's decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott, Allen will have the chance to provide input in the process to identify McDermott's successor.

Such information, and much more, was revealed during Wednesday morning's postseason press conference in Orchard Park with Pegula and general manager Brandon Beane fielding questions for approximately 52 minutes.

Asked about his communication with Allen around the franchise-altering move, Pegula provided a few details while keeping the contents of the conversations private.

"He didn't have any input at all. I didn't talk to Josh about this. I talked to him afterwards, and that conversation will stay private. He had no input in it," said Pegula.

The 29-year-old Allen, who was inconsolable after being charged with four turnovers in the season-ending loss to the Denver Broncos on January 17, will play for a head coach other than Sean McDermott for the first time in his NFL career.

Now what?

While Allen's private reaction to Pegula's decision is unknown, the owner will let the quarterback weigh in on the upcoming hiring process.

"The starting quarterback will be part of the team to help select a new coach. He's going to be working with us. Anything else, his feelings, I want to keep that private. I don't want this in Josh's head. This was my decision," said Pegula.

Beane reveals working group

Sitting to the left of Pegula, Beane announced that the search was wide open before naming names who will serve on the selection committee.

"We have a group of us that are going to work together to hire the head coach. It'll be Terry, myself, [COO] Pete [Guelli], Brian Gaine, Terrance Gray, both of our assistant GMs, and Laura Pegula. Josh will have some involvement as well," said Beane.

