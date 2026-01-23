Bills' coaching candidates tracker: Seven interviews scheduled through weekend

The search is on for the next Buffalo Bills' head coach.

After firing Sean McDermott on Monday, Bills' brass kicked off the interview process on Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo's search committee features owner Terry Pegula, general manager Brandon Beane, the team's two assistant general managers, quarterback Josh Allen and Laura Pegula.

The first two interviewees have prior experience coaching for the Bills while five of the seven confirmed candidates have strong offensive backgrounds.

As candidate interviews are confirmed, the list below will be updated.

Joe Brady

The Bills' incumbent offensive coordinator received the first official interview of the group on January 21. The 36-year-old Brady seemingly has a good rapport with Allen, but that doesn't mean he can handle all that being a head coach requires.

Brady, who has past experience as Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator in addition to his 2.5-year play-calling tenure in Buffalo, has already received offers to interview with the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching vacancies.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady talks yardage with running backs during day six of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Daboll

The hometown candidate has multiple factors on his side, including his history with Allen. Calling the plays for the quarterback's first four seasons, Daboll helped Allen put it all together and become a perennial MVP candidate.

Daboll also offers prior head coaching experience, and although it didn't end well this past November, his New York Giants' tenure included a playoff victory with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

Before interviewing with the Bills on January 22, Daboll met with both the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles about their available offensive coordinator positions.

Oct 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Lou Anarumo

The Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator gave Buffalo plenty of trouble during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. He followed Daboll in the interview process, meeting with the Bills on January 22.

It seems unlikely for the Bills to settle on a defensive-minded candidate rather than someone who can maximize Allen's talents on the offensive side.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo () walks the sideline at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Lynn

The former Bills' interim head coach, who held down the fort for a couple weeks after Rex Ryan was fired in 2016, has amassed one-quarter century of NFL experience on the sideline.

Lynn, who spent four seasons as Los Angeles Chargers' head coach, currently serves on Dan Quinn's staff as run game coordinator for the Washington Commanders. He's reportedly scheduled to interview with the Bills on January 24.

Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn speaks with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Las Vegas Raiders during overtime at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Grant Udinski

The hot young offensive mastermind of the current coaching cycle will reportedly meet with the Bills on January 25. Despite his ability to command the room, the 30-year-old Udinski may need some more seasoning.

Not only would he be a first-time head coach, but Udinski has only one year of experience as an NFL offensive coordinator. After three seasons as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings, he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to the 2025 campaign.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anthony Weaver

Despite the fact he's an effective speaker, Weaver seemingly has no business being mentioned alongside the aforementioned candidates. After all, when was the last time someone looked at the Miami Dolphins' defense and was inspired to emulate that operation?

The 45-year-old Weaver was the Bills' defensive line coach for the 2013 season. He's been with six different organizations since 2012.

Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver against the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC Wild Card at NRG Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mike McDaniel

Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer learned that the Bills scheduled a January 23 interview with the recently-dismissed Miami Dolphins' head coach.

McDaniel is an offensive genius, but his appeal took a hit by the way the Dolphins' season unraveled. If he doesn't prove to be a fit for the Bills, he likely accept the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator position.

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel reacts during warmups before the game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

