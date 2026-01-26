Bills' next head coach won't be Philip Rivers afterall

While it certainly seemed like an idea worth exploring, the Buffalo Bills will not be naming Philip Rivers as their new head coach during this jobs cycle.

The 44-year-old quarterback, who interviewed for the Bills' job on Friday, has removed himself from consideration, according to a report by The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"Philip Rivers is out of the Bills HC sweepstakes. After interviewing with Buffalo, he’s withdrawing himself from consideration, per sources," said Russini in an X post on Monday morning.

Despite a lack of NFL coaching experience, Rivers was viewed as an intriguing candidate due to his successful playing career, his reputation as a leader and his relationship with Bills' franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

Critics were quick to blast the Bills for pursuing a candidate whose only coaching experience was for an Alabama high school. Coming out of retirement to help the Indianapolis Colts down the stretch this past December, Rivers displayed his patented offensive command and the ability to rally the players around him.

Ex-teammates suggest it could've worked

Rivers received a noticeable amount of public support from his former Chargers' teammates when news of his interview emerged. Retired defensive end Shawne Merriman, who played for both the Chargers and Bills, highlighted the old quarterback's leadership ability.

"If Philip Rivers is a real candidate for the @BuffaloBills they have to make that happen. Take away his playing ability, he’s shown he can lead and get guys to play for him that’s half the battle already," said Merriman in an X post.

What's next for Bills' search?

Rivers is one of seven candidates to complete an interview with the Bills since the job opened on January 19 (Mike McDaniel was the eighth, but withdrew before his meeting).

The Bills will reportedly add Denver Broncos' pass game coordinator Davis Webb to its list of interviewees. As for Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Buffalo is required to wait until after the Super Bowl in order to interview him. There's no knowing if the search committee is willing to wait that long.

As of the moment, former Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll appears to be the leading favorite although a lot can change in the coming days once more candidates become available.

