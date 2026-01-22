Josh Allen played Bills' playoff games on injured foot that may need surgery
It sure sounds as if Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen played two postseason games on a broken right foot.
Officially listed on the injury report with a foot issue following a December 21 road game against the Cleveland Browns, Allen did not miss a single snap of live game action as a result.
It's still not known what the exact injury is, but, as it turns out, the issue may require surgery in the coming weeks.
"He could have to have something done to his foot, potentially, here soon, but it would not impact, like, OTA stuff, if he does," said Beane.
It doesn't sound as if the potential procedure would limit Allen in any way once spring workouts kick off. The Bills will be allowed to begin offseason workouts on the early date of April 6 since they are hiring a new head coach.
Ironman Allen
It's certainly not the first time Allen has played through injury during his remarkable consecutive starts streak. This playoffs alone, the quarterback was dealing with foot, finger and knee issues.
"I feel good. I feel good. Honestly, I feel better than I have the last few weeks on, it's a Tuesday for us, but on a Wednesday type mindset. I feel good," said Allen during the week leading up to the divisional round road game against the Denver Broncos.
Allen broke a bone in his left hand during the 2024 season opener. He remained on the injury report for the season's first 11 weeks, but missed no time while wearing a protective glove on the non-throwing hand.
In 2022, he suffered a UCL sprain after being hit on the next-to-last play in a road loss to the New York Jets. A mid-season shoulder injury affected Allen for the remainder of the 2023 campaign that ended with a divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Through it all, Allen has registered 139 consecutive starts, including playoff games.
Allen trips up in Denver
The Bills' field general was charged with four turnovers during the January 17 loss to the Broncos.
Allen accounted for 349 yards of total offense while passing for three touchdowns in the 33-30 overtime loss, but he was unable to put the game away with a late touchdown in regulation. Then, the Brandin Cooks catch-turned-interception all but sealed the Bills' fate in overtime.
While the right foot did not appear to slow Allen in the slightest, the quarterback made a few costly mental mistakes, including his bizarre fumble that gave the Broncos a field goal attempt at the end of the first half.
One week earlier, Allen was responsible for all three Bills' touchdowns, including two rushes, in a 27-24 wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
