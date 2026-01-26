Who is Bills' popular head coach interviewee Grant Udinski?

Rather than playing on Championship Sunday, the Buffalo Bills spent the weekend interviewing head coaching candidates.

After meeting with Anthony Weaver and Anthony Lynn on Saturday, the Bills officially interviewed 30-year-old Grant Udinski on Sunday.

Udinski is the eighth candidate to earn an interview from the Bills, joining a list that includes Weaver, Lynn, Joe Brady, Brian Daboll, Lou Anarumo, Philip Rivers and Mike McDaniel (withdrew).

While Denver Broncos' pass game coordinator Davis Webb, and potentially Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, enters the mix, let's examine what Udinski has to offer.

Short on tangible credentials

Udinski has been praised for his attention-to-detail and brilliant offensive aptitude, but his experience is lacking. When Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was starting NFL games as a rookie, Udinski was still a defensive end at Towson.

It would be viewed as somewhat of leap for the Bills to hire a first-time head coach, nevermind a candidate with only one year's experience as a NFL offensive coordinator.

Udinski spent the 2025 season as the offensive play caller for Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie head coach Liam Coen. With Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, the Jaguars' offense finished as a slightly-better-than average unit in the NFL rankings. Jacksonville ranked 11th in total offense (337.4), including the No. 20 rushing attack (115.1) and the 12th-ranked pass game (222.3).

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meteoric rise

After graduating from Towson, Udinski landed a job as a graduate assistant at Baylor under head coach Matt Rhule in 2019.

Udinski followed Rhule to the Carolina Panthers, serving as a coaching assistant for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Next, he latched onto head coach Kevin O'Connell, spending three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He improved his rank each year, going from special assistant to the head coach to assistant quarterbacks coach to assistant offensive coordinator.

"He's prepared for this opportunity. He's going to do great things for Liam [Coen]," said O'Connell while answering a question at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell (left) and assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski against the Los Angeles Rams | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

