Bills to Interview Head Coach Candidate with Deep Josh Allen Connection

Ideally, the Buffalo Bills would have been playing on Championship Sunday, with a chance to play in the Super Bowl on the line. Instead, they had to watch as the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots battled in a low-scoring snow game.

As their AFC East rival Patriots pulled off a narrow win, the Bills continued searching for their next head coach. They’ve focused heavily on offensive coaches, including Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who spoke with Buffalo on Sunday.

MORE: Who is Bills' popular head coach interviewee Grant Udinski?

On Monday, the interviews continued as Albert Breer reported the Bills will have a virtual interview with Davis Webb, who is currently the quarterbacks coach and offensive pass game coordinator for the Broncos.

The Bills are interviewing Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb for their head coaching job today over Zoom, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 26, 2026

Webb has been a hot name in this year’s coaching cycle. He’s spoken with the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as the Baltimore Ravens. Webb has been praised for his work with Bo Nix, who quickly developed under Webb’s tutelage.

He also helped Jarrett Stidham prepare for his start on Sunday after Nix suffered a broken ankle. Stidham didn’t light it up, but he kept the score close and gave them a fighting chance.

Davis Webb is a favorite of Josh Allen

Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

During this coaching cycle, the Bills are accepting input from quarterback Josh Allen. They want someone who he is comfortable working with, and according to NFL insider James Palmer, that could be Webb.

Webb spent three seasons as a backup and Palmer says he and Allen remain close. His resume, as well as that bond, is why Palmer says he “checks all the boxes.”

"I do think they want to go offensive side of the ball. And I think making their quarterback happy is a big part of what they want to do,” Palmer said. “And I'm not sure if Josh would be happier with anybody else. And he checks all the boxes."

The Bills are taking their time looking for the right person to replace Sean McDermott and get them into the Super Bowl. Webb has to prove he’s the right guy to take on that challenge.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —