Forgotten ex-head coach with Super Bowl ring offers unique fit for Buffalo Bills
It's not a name being widely mentioned by numerous, if any, national experts, but it's a name that makes sense for the suddenly head coach-less Buffalo Bills.
Bills' owner Terry Pegula pulled a stunner by firing head coach Sean McDermott on Monday morning, and one would think he had at least a few names in mind before pulling the trigger on the franchise-altering decision.
Although it's pure speculation, it would not be surprising to learn that former Bills' quarterback Frank Reich is on Pegula's initial list.
The 64-year-old Reich may not be the next boy wonder in the mold of Sean McVay, but he offers three key traits that make him an appealing candidate for Buffalo — prior NFL head coaching experience, a Super Bowl victory as an offense coordinator and the knowledge of what it takes to succeed with this particular organization.
Setting precedent with Sabres
Pegula, who also owns Western New York's NHL franchise, responded to two Sabres' head coaching failures by bringing back former Buffalo bench bosses with histories of success in their old roles.
In 2013, the Sabres re-hired Ted Nolan to replace Ron Rolston. In 2024, Pegula brought in the well-liked Lindy Ruff with the franchise mired in a 13-year postseason drought.
Although Reich isn't a former Bills' coach, he has plenty of history with the organization as a member of all four Super Bowl teams, and remains revered by the fan base. Buffalo's 1985 third-round draft pick wound up being one of the top backup quarterbacks ever.
Reich will always be synonymous with the Greatest Comeback in NFL History, leading the Bills to a 41-38 victory after facing a 35-3 third-quarter deficit in the 1992 wild-card round. The following week, Reich and the Bills marched out of Three Rivers Stadium with a 24-0 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Reich's coaching credentials
The quarterback-turned-coach knows the position as well as anyone, and he could be an asset for an organization looking to cash in during Josh Allen's prime years.
As a coach, Reich was an offensive coordinator for Philip Rivers over two seasons with the San Diego Chargers. Subsequently landing the same job with the Philadelphia Eagles, he had Carson Wentz on the path to the MVP award. Then, after Wentz's injury, Reich's offense rode Nick Foles to a Super Bowl LII victory.
Taking the reins as the Indianapolis Colts' head coach in 2018, Reich's team posted a 10-6 record during his only season with Andrew Luck as the quarterback. Reich and the Colts went 27-22 over the subsequent three season without Luck. The Colts fired Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 campaign.
Reich lasted only 11 games as the Carolina Panthers' head coach in 2023 after a 1-10 start with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
This past fall, Reich did a favor for Luck, who is now an administrator for Stanford University. With the Cardinal needing a head coach to hold the fort down in the interim, Reich went out west and coached a rebuilding squad to a 4-8 mark.
