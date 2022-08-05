Skip to main content

Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Browns have inked defensive end Chris Odom to a contract.

According to his Instagram page, the Cleveland Browns have signed defensive end Chris Odom. Odom was the most recent USFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Odom wrote in his Instagram post that it has been 903 days since he was back in the league. In 2019, Odom was last with the Washington Commanders. He played in four games that season. In 2017, Odom spent seven games with the Green Bay Packers.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, Odom is around the typical size you look for in an edge rusher. In his NFL career, Odom has two sacks and 16 tackles.

During the 2022 season with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL, Odom recorded 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. Odom will be with the Browns for training camp and should have a chance to crack the roster, or perhaps the practice squad.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns Nick Harris Exits Practice With Trainer

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time

Roger Goodell Decides on if he Will Hear Deshaun Watson Appeal

NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one... Reason

Deshaun Watson’s side, NFLPA Working on a Response to NFL’s Appeal

NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

Laying out who the Browns Will Face Without Deshaun Watson

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Nick Harris Exits Practice With Trainer

By Brandon Little2 hours ago
E104FC4E-B8A2-4864-81BE-64D893B58DCE
News

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

By Brandon Little6 hours ago
8D0F7398-C8CD-4FEF-A982-6F6FE22FFAF3
News

Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time

By Brandon Little23 hours ago
FCEA9BF9-2F5F-48A8-AA53-A1BCAD936B0E
News

Roger Goodell Decides on if he Will Hear Deshaun Watson Appeal

By Brandon LittleAug 4, 2022 11:22 AM EDT
24CE1F92-194F-4B88-B405-14EEE3F60772
News

NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one Reason

By Brandon LittleAug 3, 2022 7:47 PM EDT
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) talks to wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson’s side, NFLPA Working on a Response to NFL’s Appeal

By Brandon LittleAug 3, 2022 6:27 PM EDT
4781106B-03E8-40A4-AA69-4EDD81C597A1
News

NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

By Brandon LittleAug 3, 2022 4:08 PM EDT
3A8DE43F-2579-4870-82A4-5FD809BC8936
News

Browns Sign Former Michigan Standout Wide Receiver

By Brandon LittleAug 3, 2022 1:35 PM EDT