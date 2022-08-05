Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

According to his Instagram page, the Cleveland Browns have signed defensive end Chris Odom. Odom was the most recent USFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Odom wrote in his Instagram post that it has been 903 days since he was back in the league. In 2019, Odom was last with the Washington Commanders. He played in four games that season. In 2017, Odom spent seven games with the Green Bay Packers.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, Odom is around the typical size you look for in an edge rusher. In his NFL career, Odom has two sacks and 16 tackles.

During the 2022 season with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL, Odom recorded 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. Odom will be with the Browns for training camp and should have a chance to crack the roster, or perhaps the practice squad.

