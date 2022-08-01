Skip to main content

Laying out who the Browns Will Face Without Deshaun Watson

A look at who the Browns will be playing for the six games that quarterback Deshaun Watson is suspended.

Cleveland Browns now know they will be without their quarterback Deshaun Watson, for six games, barring the NFL does not appeal the decision made by Sue L. Robinson.

The Browns will have two games on the road, and four games at home for the duration of the suspension. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will play in front of the Dawg Pound for games.

Week 1 at Carolina Panthers

This game will mean a lot more if Baker Mayfield is starting for the Panthers. Browns will be favored in this game, but it will be no pushover. A low-scoring game on paper.

Week 2 vs. New York Jets

Zach Wilson’s first year did not go well, there are no high expectations for the Jets right now. They have the prices that can hurt you, though Cleveland will be favored in their home opener.

Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

At this time it is unknown who the Steelers will have starting behind center. It will likely be either Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph to start the season. The Steelers are still very good defensively, even if they lost some pieces. Cleveland should have a slight edge at home.

Week 4 at Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have an exciting young core with Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Marcus Mariota will start for at least a year. Another favorable game for the Browns.

Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

This is likely the first game that the Browns won’t be favored in. The Chargers have to make the trip to the east coast, but this team is loaded on both sides.

Week 6 vs. New England Patriots

Mac Jones is heading into his second year after a Pro Bowl season as a rookie. Brissett will get a chance to go up against a team he once played for. 

If Cleveland can go at least 3-3 during the time that Brissett is on the field, Watson will be in good shape. Watson will have 12 games to play with the Browns this season, including the stretch run to get to the playoffs. 

Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
