No Cheap Seats For Browns Home Opener
The Cleveland Browns officially announced on Monday that they will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys to begin the 2024 season. The high-profile matchup between 2023 playoff teams is set for 4:25 p.m. and being aired on FOX. The NFL clearly wanted this game to be seen nationally with this time slot and they were correct in making that decision. The hype surrounding this game was instantaneous upon the announcement.
To no surprise, fans are already checking ticket prices for the September 8th clash at Cleveland Browns Stadium. McNeil of BIGPLAY Cleveland Show posted a screenshot on X that sparked some buzz on Tuesday morning.
We are still nearly four months away from the start of the regular season, yet despite the hefty prices, it would not be shocking for tickets to this game to sell fast.
Tickets selling for over $200 per seat in the upper deck certainly seems steep, however, we probably shouldn't be all that surprised. Home openers in any sport draw a lot of intrigue from fans because they have been waiting for a while to get the season started. Not only is there plenty of excitement, but football home openers usually bring nice weather as well.
In addition to the potential of great weather for the home opener, the prowess of the matchup between two strong teams will certainly drive prices up. Not to mention, there are probably some fans who want to be at Tom Brady's first game in the broadcast booth just to be able to tell the story that they were there for that moment.
Even last season, while the Browns were in the playoff hunt and pushing for a chance to win the AFC North, ticket prices seemed to be going down as the weather got colder. We will see how the 2024 season turns out as time goes on, but regardless of what ticket prices look like later in the year, Week One won't have cheap seats.