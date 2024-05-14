Just How Difficult Is the Browns Schedule In 2024?
The road back to the postseason is going to be a tough one for the Cleveland Browns in 2024.
While all the details of Cleveland's upcoming schedule will be revealed on Wednesday, the opponents are already set and it's a gauntlet. Seven playoff teams from a season ago appear on the Browns 2024 slate, including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and two division rivals in the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
So where does the Browns strength of schedule rank overall? Based purely off of 2023 win percentage, they'll actually play the most difficult schedule this fall.
What's noticeable is that three of the four AFC North teams make up the top three toughest schedules based on opponent win percentage. That's hardly surprising considering the AFC North put three teams in the playoffs last year and had all four teams finished with a winning record.
While the strength of schedule metrics are always a bit arbitrary considering they're based off of the previous year's results, the Browns will face some of the best QBs and projected overall teams in football next season. Beyond Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, Cleveland will also battle Dak Prescott of the Cowboys to open the season, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and even an intriguing rookie in Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders.
Of the AFC North teams, Cincinnati has the easiest strength of schedule coming in 16th overall. The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers have the easiest schedules this fall.
---------------------------------------
You May Also Like:
No Cheap Seats For Browns Home Opener
Matchup Preview: Browns Versus Cowboys, Week One At Cleveland Browns Stadium
Tom Brady To Make His Broadcast Debut at Cleveland Browns Stadium
Could The Browns Be Headed To London To Face The Jaguars?
Browns Add Another Quarterback Following Rookie Minicamp
NFL Network Personality Makes Bold Prediction For Browns Schedule
What To Expect From Looming Browns 2024 Schedule Reveal
Top 5 Matchups On Browns 2024 Schedule, Before The NFL's Full Reveal This Month