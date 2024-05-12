Browns Add Another Quarterback Following Rookie Minicamp
The Browns wrapped up rookie minicamp on Sunday, adding another quarterback to the roster. Cleveland officially added Jacob Sirmon to the roster after the Northern Colorado product came to Cleveland this past weekend to participate in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He apparently did enough to earn himself an opportunity to make the Browns practice squad.
Sirmon bounced around for the entirety of his college career. It began in the upper northwest when he went to the University of Washington as a freshman. He then transferred to Central Michigan before finally landing at Northern Colorado in 2022.
In his 2023 senior campaign he finished 133-of-236 passes for 1,355 yards and eight touchdowns while appearing in seven games for the Bears.
The quarterback hailing from Washington State stands at 6'5 and tips the scale at 230 pounds and is your prototypical pocket quarterback. His best passing performance in 2023 came in a 28-21 loss against Weber State where he finished 28-of-42 for 187 yards and two touchdowns.
Before his seven starts in 2023, Sirmon appeared in just a total of 13 games combined at University of Washington, Central Michigan andhis first year at Northern Colorado.
Sirmon joins a quarterback room that features a collection of different types of quarterback talent and tons of experience. Deshaun Watson leads the charge in that room followed by Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley.
Sirmon's will serve as another body in a banged up QB room throughout the rest of spring and summer, leading up to the 2024 season. Both Watson and DTR are rehabbing from injuries, looking to work their way back to the field as soon as possible.
If Sirmon has a product spring and training camp he could find himself on Cleveland's practice squad by the time the season kicks off. At the very least, he's earned a shot at pursuing his NFL dream with the Browns.