Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Joins List of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Cleveland Browns could soon have their 18th member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Longtime left tackle Joe Thomas was one of 28 people named as a semifinalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Thomas started every game for 10 years straight for the Browns from 2007-2016. An unfortunate injury cut Thomas's season short in 2017 before he eventually retired. The former Cleveland Browns left tackle was a six-time All-Pro, as well as a 10-time Pro Bowl recipient.
Here are the 28 semifinalists:
ERIC ALLEN
JARED ALLEN
WILLIE ANDERSON
RONDE BARBER
ANQUAN BOLDIN
HENRY ELLARD
JAHRI EVANS
LONDON FLETCHER
DWIGHT FREENEY
JAMES HARRISON
RODNEY HARRISON
DEVIN HESTER
TORRY HOLT
ANDRE JOHNSON
ALBERT LEWIS
ROBERT MATHIS
DARRELLE REVIS
STEVE SMITH SR.
FRED TAYLOR
JOE THOMAS
ZACH THOMAS
HINES WARD
DEMARCUS WARE
RICKY WATTERS
REGGIE WAYNE
VINCE WILFORK
PATRICK WILLIS
DARREN WOODSON
