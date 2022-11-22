Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Joins List of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas could be in the Hall of Fame before you know it.

Cleveland Browns could soon have their 18th member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Longtime left tackle Joe Thomas was one of 28 people named as a semifinalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.

Thomas started every game for 10 years straight for the Browns from 2007-2016. An unfortunate injury cut Thomas's season short in 2017 before he eventually retired. The former Cleveland Browns left tackle was a six-time All-Pro, as well as a 10-time Pro Bowl recipient.

Here are the 28 semifinalists:

ERIC ALLEN

JARED ALLEN

WILLIE ANDERSON

RONDE BARBER

ANQUAN BOLDIN

HENRY ELLARD

JAHRI EVANS

LONDON FLETCHER

DWIGHT FREENEY

JAMES HARRISON

RODNEY HARRISON

DEVIN HESTER

TORRY HOLT

ANDRE JOHNSON

ALBERT LEWIS

ROBERT MATHIS

DARRELLE REVIS

STEVE SMITH SR.

FRED TAYLOR

JOE THOMAS

ZACH THOMAS

HINES WARD

DEMARCUS WARE

RICKY WATTERS

REGGIE WAYNE

VINCE WILFORK

PATRICK WILLIS

DARREN WOODSON

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns CB Denzel Ward on DC Joe Woods: He's a Great Coordinator

Three Quotes from Myles Garrett's Press Conference, What They Could Mean

Jacoby Brissett has Taken Flawed Browns Team as Far as He's Capable

Browns Myles Garrett: We Got To Make Sure We Don't Waste the Talent That We Have In Its Prime

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Mazi Smith, DT Michigan

Why Didn't the Browns Sign Ndamukong Suh?

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List

Three Storylines: Browns Look to Upset Bills in Week 11

Is 2022 a Lost Season for the Cleveland Browns?

The Importance of the Dolphins Game for Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Deshaun Watson's Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns

Browns Nick Chubb Glad Kareem Hunt was not Traded

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Goes Much Earlier in 2022 NFL Re-Draft