Browns Myles Garrett: We Got To Make Sure We Don't Waste the Talent That We Have In Its Prime

Myles Garrett was unhappy following the Cleveland Browns seventh loss of the season, this one coming to the Buffalo Bills.

Following the loss to the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was unhappy with the result. Most notably, Garrett pointed to the fact the Browns can't waste time with the team they have.

"We got to make sure we don’t waste the talent that we have in its prime right now," Garrett said following the loss.

The current roster will get a boost when Deshaun Watson returns in a couple of weeks, other than that Cleveland has its team and is still 3-7 on the season. The playoffs are a long shot that isn't much thought anymore. This team could look a lot different when next season rolls around. Still, Garrett believes the talent is there.

"Just disappointed. We're too good of a team to have this record we have right now. We have to be better."

Following the game, as both teams shook hands around midfield, Garrett was seen sitting on the bench alone.

"A lot of thoughts going through your head. Very frustrating when you let another one slip away," Garrett admitted.

Next up is a home game for the Browns, but it won't be easy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady are set to come to town.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Mazi Smith, DT Michigan

Why Didn't the Browns Sign Ndamukong Suh?

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List

Three Storylines: Browns Look to Upset Bills in Week 11

Is 2022 a Lost Season for the Cleveland Browns?

The Importance of the Dolphins Game for Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Deshaun Watson's Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns

Browns Nick Chubb Glad Kareem Hunt was not Traded

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Goes Much Earlier in 2022 NFL Re-Draft