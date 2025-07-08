One Cleveland Browns' Unit Poised For a Bounce-Back Season in 2025
With all the drama surrounding the Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle this summer, there has been one unit that has yet to gain the attention of fans heading into the 2025 NFL season.
During the team's dismal 3-14 run last year, the Browns saw a sharp decline in plan on both sides of the ball. But it was the offensive line that look dramatically worse after the success in 2023, as the group went from being a top-ten unit in the NFL to one of the worst in the league.
However, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced earlier this year that he will be back to calling plays in 2025, which was a positive sign for the offensive line. Veteran guard Joel Bitonio explained his excitement with the organization returning back to the head coach's offense, stating that his scheme is a better fit for the unit.
"Yea, for me, it feels like a 2020-2021 install of the outside zone with power schemes mixed in, which I think is a strength of our o-line," Bitonio stated back in June. "Obviously, we are a little bit older, but Jack [Conklin] comes from that outside zone, Wyatt [Teller] is one of the better pullers/power blockers in the league, [Ethan] Pocic kinda do it all. But I think it fits us so much better."
In addition to the four starters being a perfect fit in Stefanski's scheme, third-year offensive tackle Dawand Jones also showed promise as an offensive tackle during his rookie season. The former fourth-round pick out of Ohio State finished with a PFF pass blocking grade of 73.0 in 2023, with a majority of his positive reps coming when quarterback Joe Flacco was under center and Stefanski's scheme was set in place.
With Stefanski back to calling plays, the comfortability with his scheme among the offensive line will allow for the Browns to rely more on their run game in 2025. Cleveland's running back room now features two young rookies in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, along with veteran Jerome Ford. The versatility amongst the three backs gives Stefanski more flexiblity on the ground, which was clearly deficient last year.
A new look in the running back department will also take pressure off whomever Cleveland names as the starting quarterback, as establishing the run opens up more opportunities in the passing game. The combination of Stefanski's heavy-play action calls and a healthy dose of run plays was effective in years prior, which stemmed from the solid play up front.
