Cleveland Browns WR Earns Stunning Comparison to NFL Legend
The Cleveland Browns' receiving corps are in obvious need of assistance heading into the 2025 NFL season, but it is possible the answer is right under the Browns' noses?
Cleveland didn't select any wide receivers in the draft, but it did pick up undrafted rookie Luke Floriea, who has apparently made a very strong impression during offseason workouts.
As a matter of fact, NFL analyst Lance Reisland has offered a legendary comparison for Floriea: former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman.
“And if you’re getting Julian Edelman vibes, you’re not alone. Both excel in the slot, both are undersized, both play with a chip on their shoulder, and both rely on quickness, toughness, and sharp route-running to make plays, not just NFL Combine measurables,” Reisland wrote.
Floriea played his collegiate football at Kent State, spending five years with the Golden Flashes between 2020 and 2024. His best season came during his final campaign, when he hauled in 44 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. That was good for a healthy average of 15.9 yards per catch.
The 5-foot-8 slot weapon did not post extravagant numbers on the NCAA level, but he could potentially fit very well into a Browns offense that will likely utilize a lot of quick, short passes next season.
Not only that, but Floriea does not exactly have much to contend with when it comes to earning a roster spot. While it will still be an uphill battle for him, he absolutely has a chance to crack the 53-man roster given how weak Cleveland's wide receiver room actually is.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns' Top Potential Franchise Cornerstone May Surprise You
MORE: Cleveland Browns Weapon Receives Tantalizing Outlook
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Brutal Offseason Blunder Coming Full Circle
MORE: Browns Could Cut Ties With Frustrating Former All-American
MORE: Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Coach Takes Aim at Deion Sanders