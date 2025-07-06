Browns Could Cut Ties With Frustrating Former All-American
The Cleveland Browns have a major issue with their receiving corps heading into the 2025 NFL season, as they have no reliable options beyond Jerry Jeudy.
The Browns signed Diontae Johnson in free agency, but he played for three different teams last season, and his behavioral issues have been well documented. Youngsters Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash have potential, but they are entirely unproven, especially in the case of the latter.
Then, there is David Bell, Cleveland's former third-round pick who entered the league with high expectations after earning All-American honors during his final season at Purdue.
However, Bell has been unable to deliver on the professional level, amassing a grand total of 41 catches for 408 yards over his first three NFL seasons. Last year, he played in just one game before suffering a hip injury that would ultimately require surgery.
The 24-year-old is heading into a make-or-break campaign, and Tony Camino of Dawg Pound Daily feels that the end could be near for him.
"The last spot could very well come down to Bell and [Michael] Woods, two former draft picks who haven't panned out quite as expected," Camino wrote. "For the former third-round pick Bell, it seems like this could be his final shot to make an impact in Cleveland."
A strong training camp and preseason could potentially save Bell, but even then, how much can the Browns actually expect from the Indianapolis native?
Cleveland probably made a mistake not taking a wide receiver in the NFL Draft this past April. Had the Browns done so (and there were plenty of options available), they wouldn't be in a position where Bell and Woods would be fighting for a roster spot.
