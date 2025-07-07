Cleveland Browns Weapon Receives Tantalizing Outlook
The Cleveland Browns don't have a ton of impressive offensive weapons heading into 2025, but they do have one playmaker who will obviously be the center of the aerial attack: Jerry Jeudy.
The breakout wide receiver hauled in 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns during his debut campaign with the Browns in 2024, making his first Pro Bowl appearance.
But will Jeudy — who never achieved 1,000 yards until last season — replicate his success this year? Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport thinks so, labeling him one of the best value picks in Fantasy Football.
"Jeudy logged 145 targets and was 16th in PPR points playing with bad quarterbacks last year," Davenport wrote. "If the team can get even serviceable play from Pickett, Joe Flacco’s Corpse, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, why exactly can’t Jeudy at least approach that level of production again? That’s rhetorical. He can."
Jeudy is the Browns' clear-cut No. 1 receiver, as Cleveland does not have any other truly dependable options at the position. That means he will surely get around the same number of targets again — if not more — so long as he stays healthy.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Alabama, was originally selected by the Denver Broncos with the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He was actually a rather significant disappointment with the Broncos, which led to Denver trading him to the Browns for a rather skimpy return last offseason. Cleveland then handed Jeudy a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension which now looks like a steal.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Brutal Offseason Blunder Coming Full Circle
MORE: Browns Could Cut Ties With Frustrating Former All-American
MORE: No, Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is Not Going to the CFL
MORE: Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Coach Takes Aim at Deion Sanders
MORE: Myles Garrett's Contract With Browns Has Caused Major NFL Problems