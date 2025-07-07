Browns' Top Potential Franchise Cornerstone May Surprise You
The Cleveland Browns are in semi-rebuilding mode heading into the 2025 NFL season, as it has become clear that their 2024 roster was not capable of actually contending.
While the Browns have not blown it up completely, they have started to go with somewhat of a youth movement, particularly offensively where they selected two quarterbacks and a pair of running backs in the NFL Draft.
On that topic, Cleveland also has a couple of very intriguing young wide receivers, and the most compelling of all is former third-round pick Cedric Tillman.
Tillman is still very unproven, but he showed flashes of potential last year, catching 29 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns before bowing out for the season due to a concussion he suffered in Week 12.
There is some hype surrounding Tillman going into the new campaign, and Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has actually labeled the 25-year-old the Browns' best building block moving forward.
"After Week 6, the Browns traded wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, which allowed Tillman to slide into a starting role and see a consistent number of targets in the passing game," Moton wrote. "In Cleveland's first three games without Cooper, Tillman hauled in 21 of 32 targets for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Late in November, he suffered a concussion, and the team eventually placed him on injured reserve. ... As a top target in the Browns' aerial attack, Tillman could take a significant leap in production this year."
Tillman will likely be Cleveland's No. 2 roster behind Jerry Jeudy, so he will certainly have an opportunity to establish himself in the fall. Whether or not he seizes the day remains to be seen.
The University of Tennessee product will probably be competing with Diontae Johnson and fellow youngster Jamari Thrash for targets.
