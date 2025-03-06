Good news for Buccaneers after recent Raiders signing?
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl winning guard turned Cincinnati Bengal Alex Cappa just signed a two-year deal to join his former quarterback Tom Brady in Las Vegas with the Raiders. Cappa received a massive payday after spending a good amount of time in Tampa Bay, but things didn't quite go as planned as he was unable to help solidify an offensive line that struggled to protect Joe Burrow.
Cappa's new deal with the Raiders is a two-year, $11.2 million deal with $5.5 million guaranteed at signing, which is a notch down from what he was making during his time with the Bengals.
With Cappa under contract, it brings into question what the Buccaneers will do with their free agent guard as Ben Bredeson is set to hit free agency after playing on a one-year, $3 million deal this past season in Tampa Bay after spending the previous three seasons in New York with the Giants.
Bredeson wasn't and won't be the most talked about guard in the league, however, he quickly found footing with the Bucs and would allow for the team to keep continuity along the offensive trenches for a unit that was top-five in numerous NFL statistical categories.
It is widely believed that the Bucs would love to bring Bredeson back in the pewter and red, so the question then becomes what would the contract look like if they do?
Good news for Buccaneers after recent Raiders signing of Alex Cappa?
The answer is easy, look at what Cappa just signed for.
Re-signing Bredeson to a deal such as Cappa's makes sense for both sides as it's likely not going to break the bank, something the Bucs would love to keep the o-line strong at least through the end of quarterback Baker Mayfield's contract.
Bredeson isn't a world-beater by any means at his position, but he understands the game well and has done a tremendous job anchoring the run game next to Tristan Wirfs. His veteran leadership and ability to be available without injury is also an extreme plus especially considering the Bucs could lose depth along the line this offseason.
I am not saying at all that the deal will exactly mimic what Cappa was able to get from the Raiders, but it could be a good barometer for where the two sides could end up meeting.
