Buccaneers All-Pro called ‘fat’ by rival Saints’ defender in wild comment

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has never been shy when expressing his opinions. Not only that, but Jordan has a history of going out of his way to disrespect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ organization.

Well, despite this being the fifth consecutive year in which Jordan is watching the NFL playoffs from his couch as opposed to participating with the Saints, he still went out of his way to throw shade at the Buccaneers — a team that had won four consecutive NFC South Division titles prior to this season.

This time, though, Cameron Jordan’s criticisms weren’t directed at the team as a whole, but instead, one of their best players.

Cameron Jordan disrespects Tristan Wirfs

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In a recent appearance on ‘Why is Draymond Green Talking Football? with Jordan Schultz, Cameron Jordan made some outlandish comments directed at Bucs’ All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs.

It started when Jordan claimed that offensive linemen “swear they’re athletic and they’re not.”

NFL insider Jordan Schultz responded by stating, “Tristan Wirfs is athletic,” to which Jordan replied, “He’s fat as hell. Stop.”

#Saints 8x Pro Bowl DE Cameron Jordan does not believe offensive linemen are athletic. 😱😱



“Trent Williams? No. He hella strong.



“Tristan Wirfs? He fat as hell.” pic.twitter.com/zKF4Msnuev — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 14, 2026

Although Jordan did go on to say, "Shout out to Tristan Wirfs for being a hell of an offensive tackle though.” Despite that, the comment is not only egregious in nature but extremely disrespectful.

Wirfs' athleticism is undeniable

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ left tackle Tristan Wirfs is not only one of the best players in the sport, but he’s also one of the most athletic we’ve ever seen at the position.

Beyond the viral video of Wirfs’ leaping out of a pool from a standing position leading up to the draft, the Buccaneers’ franchise tackle has many more impressive athletic accolades on his resume.

We highlighted this background earlier in the season when Buffalo Bills’ players were marvelling at Wirfs’ abilities on the football field.

“Wirfs is somewhat of an Iowa legend based on his outrageous athletic accomplishments in high school. Not only was Wirfs a standout football player at Mount Vernon High School, but he was also a star in both wrestling and track and field. Wirfs was a three-time state champion in discus, a two-time state champion in shot put and a state champion in wrestling.”

The irony of it all is quite entertaining when you consider the fact that Wirfs is a superior athlete even when compared to some of the best in the world, including Cameron Jordan himself.

Ironically, Tristan Wirfs had a significantly higher vertical and broad jump than Jordan did at the combine while being 33 pounds heavier. Can’t make it up. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 15, 2026

