Buccaneers All-Pro called ‘fat’ by rival Saints’ defender in wild comment
In this story:
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has never been shy when expressing his opinions. Not only that, but Jordan has a history of going out of his way to disrespect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ organization.
Well, despite this being the fifth consecutive year in which Jordan is watching the NFL playoffs from his couch as opposed to participating with the Saints, he still went out of his way to throw shade at the Buccaneers — a team that had won four consecutive NFC South Division titles prior to this season.
READ MORE: Liam Coen still has big praise for Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield
This time, though, Cameron Jordan’s criticisms weren’t directed at the team as a whole, but instead, one of their best players.
Cameron Jordan disrespects Tristan Wirfs
In a recent appearance on ‘Why is Draymond Green Talking Football? with Jordan Schultz, Cameron Jordan made some outlandish comments directed at Bucs’ All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs.
It started when Jordan claimed that offensive linemen “swear they’re athletic and they’re not.”
NFL insider Jordan Schultz responded by stating, “Tristan Wirfs is athletic,” to which Jordan replied, “He’s fat as hell. Stop.”
Although Jordan did go on to say, "Shout out to Tristan Wirfs for being a hell of an offensive tackle though.” Despite that, the comment is not only egregious in nature but extremely disrespectful.
Wirfs' athleticism is undeniable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ left tackle Tristan Wirfs is not only one of the best players in the sport, but he’s also one of the most athletic we’ve ever seen at the position.
Beyond the viral video of Wirfs’ leaping out of a pool from a standing position leading up to the draft, the Buccaneers’ franchise tackle has many more impressive athletic accolades on his resume.
We highlighted this background earlier in the season when Buffalo Bills’ players were marvelling at Wirfs’ abilities on the football field.
“Wirfs is somewhat of an Iowa legend based on his outrageous athletic accomplishments in high school. Not only was Wirfs a standout football player at Mount Vernon High School, but he was also a star in both wrestling and track and field. Wirfs was a three-time state champion in discus, a two-time state champion in shot put and a state champion in wrestling.”
The irony of it all is quite entertaining when you consider the fact that Wirfs is a superior athlete even when compared to some of the best in the world, including Cameron Jordan himself.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' top 5 cut candidates for 2026 offseason
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers free agency preview: Who will stay and who could be gone?
• See where Buccaneers' 2025 draft class ranks among all NFL teams
• Buccaneers likely to lose OC target to Giants after John Harbaugh hire
• Rachaad White suggests Bucs’ Todd Bowles make one big change for 2026 season
Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.Follow SI_Buccaneers