Jaguars' Liam Coen identifies one great trait of Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has been in the NFL for quite some time. He has his detractors, but in the three seasons he's been head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he's won the NFC South and gone to the playoffs every time. He's doing quite a bit right, and few know that better than the coaches who have worked under him.
One of those coaches is of course Liam Coen, who commanded a top-five offense for the Buccaneers in the single year he coached there in 2024. Coen would later leave for the Jacksonville Jaguars to become their head coach in a messy saga, but both parties seem to have put that behind them now — and Coen has a lot of positive words for his former head coach in Tampa Bay.
Coen recently spoke on the Pardon My Take podcast on a number of topics, but he was asked specifically about Todd Bowles' love of blitzing as a defensive coordinator. Coen affirmed that he indeed does love to blitz, but also identified a trait that he thinks makes him great — his ability to adjust.
"I felt like it was just a barrage [of blitzes] in training camp, but you don't know where it's coming from. He's so multiple that way. I've never seen somebody in the second half of games adjust in 10 minutes," Coen said. "Todd Bowles had an ability in the second half of games to take what they were doing and almost be like, 'We're gonna do this,' and kinda shut people down. I'd never really seen that before."
It's evident that Coen admires Bowles, and that he learned a lot from him during his time in Tampa Bay. Bowles' defensive scheme is dense, so his ability to adjust to what offenses are giving him can be especially difficult — but that talent has kept him in the NFL as a defensive guru for many years, and it continues to serve him well.
Coen will do his best to turn the Jaguars around after a brutal season in 2024, while Bowles will look to continue his streak of NFC South division victories and try to make a further push in the playoffs.
