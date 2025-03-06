Former Buccaneers All-Pro continues to campaign for free agent edge rusher
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro Gerald McCoy loves his former team. He's always been vocal about his allegiance to the Bucs, where he became a First Team All-Pro at defensive tackle, and has tried his best to do some recruiting as free agents become available close to the start of the new league year.
One of those free agents is Joey Bosa, who was drafted by the Chargers in 2016 and has played nine seasons for them until he was released on Wednesday. McCoy initially gave his pitch on a post saying his release was evident, as seen below:
And now, after he was actually released, McCoy continued his recruitment, directly paging Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht in an effort to try and get the deal done.
There are some concerns with Bosa, as much as McCoy wants him in Tampa Bay. He's played just 28 games in three years, but despite that, has 11.5 sacks in his last 23 games. Bosa's struggles with health may not fit in with what Tampa Bay is looking for, but he is a productive edge rusher and the Bucs may be willing to take a chance on him to bolster a middling pass rush.
Whether or not Bosa comes to Tampa Bay remains to be seen, but McCoy is pulling hard to make it happen. Either way, the Bucs do need an edge rusher, so perhaps Jason Licht is taking that advice more seriously than we think.
