Intriguing backup QB option emerges for Bucs if Kyle Trask leaves in free agency
The NFL offseason is fully underway with the Scouting Combine now complete before the new league year gets started next week with the opening of free agency right on its heels before teams take what they saw from the Combine and build their rosters with collegiate players through the NFL Draft in April.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of holes to fill after winning the NFC South once again in 2024, but falling short of a deep playoff run, losing to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round.
The Bucs’ offense was their strong suite while the defense struggled at each level in various ways. While much of Tampa Bay’s focus in free agency and the draft will be centered around the defensive side of the ball, they will also have decisions to make offensively when it comes to depth and with star wide receiver Chris Godwin.
One position that Bucs' fans might not be paying attention to this offseason is the backup quarterback position behind Baker Mayfield as former Florida Gator and three-year backup Kyle Trask is set to enter free agency for the first time in his career since being drafted in the second round back in 2021.
Trask has barely seen the field since entering the league, being the backup for both Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield. The lack of playing time is a good thing for the Buccaneers as it signifies that their starter has been healthy, but it also limits the expectations on Trask if his services were to be needed in case of an injury.
Trask could easily explore the backup quarterback market this free agency in search of a team that has a quarterback who is injury prone to perhaps get more playing time to prove that he can be a starter at this level, and if he were to do so and leave, then the Bucs would just be left with Michael Pratt who served as the team's emergency quarterback last season.
It would be less than ideal for the Bucs to just run with Baker and Pratt through the 2025 season, so it would be smart of them to look to the free agency market for a proven veteran to help fill the shoes left by Trask if he were to leave. This scenario brings up an intriguing option for the Buccaneers as they could be in on soon to be released Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Minshew, who will be 29 years old when the 2025 season begins, has spent six years in the league with the Jaguars, Eagles, Colts, and Raiders and has provided some electrifying moments through 46 career starts. While Minshew has plenty of starts under his belt, he isn't quite the level of quarterback that most NFL teams would want starting for them - making him one of the better options as a backup.
Minshew plays a fun style of football and is a gunslinger at heart after being taught by the late, legendary Mike Leach in college. While he is a bit turnover prone due to that style of play, he is capable of pulling off wins and has a 17-29 record for his career - much of those wins coming from his time in Jacksonville and Indianapolis. Throughout his career, Minshew has thrown for 11,950 yards, 68 touchdowns, and thrown 34 interceptions.
While the numbers and record aren't reflective of the level of talent Minshew has, he is the ultimate teammate and would be a great personality/veteran presence to add to the Bucs' locker room with Mayfield and Pratt.
It is unknown what kind of price the Bucs would have to pay for his services if Trask were to leave, but it could be worth it if the price is right and fits into what the franchise has planned throughout the rest of the roster.
While an intriguing option, I highly doubt that it arises. Trask seems to be comfortable in his position in Tampa Bay and has been nothing but great in his role since joining the team. Trask would still likely be the cheaper option of the two as there likely won't be many suitors asking for his services in free agency, meaning the Bucs would likely offer him more than the rest of the league albeit at a still cheap price.
