Buccaneers Super Bowl champion signs with Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in the market for a starting left guard this offseason with Ben Bredeson set to enter free agency. While all signs seem to point toward Bredeson returning to Tampa Bay and keeping continuity across the offensive line, we concocted a piece about a possible reunion with Alex Cappa as the Cincinnati Bengals recently released the former Super Bowl champion.
While Cappa could have been looked at as a cheap option to return to Tampa, it didn't quite make sense due to his falloff this past season with the Bengals in which he was one of the worst guards in the entire league — a long way from what he was during his time with the Bucs.
Even so, the idea was still there. However, now all that is off the table as Cappa has signed a two-year deal to join former pal and current minority owner with the Las Vegas Raiders in Tom Brady.
As mentioned, Cappa has his ups and downs throughout his seven-year career after being drafted by the Bucs in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played through his rookie contract in Tampa, winning a Super Bowl while helping protect Brady before jumping in on a massive payday to try and help the Bengals' offensive line protect Joe Burrow.
Things didn't quite go as planned in Cincinnati but Cappa will now get another chance to prove that his time with the Bengals was an outlier in Vegas over the next couple of seasons.
