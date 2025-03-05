Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Super Bowl champion signs with Raiders

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion offensive lineman signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and reunites with his old teammate Tom Brady.

Caleb Skinner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and offensive guard Alex Cappa.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and offensive guard Alex Cappa. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in the market for a starting left guard this offseason with Ben Bredeson set to enter free agency. While all signs seem to point toward Bredeson returning to Tampa Bay and keeping continuity across the offensive line, we concocted a piece about a possible reunion with Alex Cappa as the Cincinnati Bengals recently released the former Super Bowl champion.

While Cappa could have been looked at as a cheap option to return to Tampa, it didn't quite make sense due to his falloff this past season with the Bengals in which he was one of the worst guards in the entire league — a long way from what he was during his time with the Bucs.

Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Even so, the idea was still there. However, now all that is off the table as Cappa has signed a two-year deal to join former pal and current minority owner with the Las Vegas Raiders in Tom Brady.

READ MORE: Jaguars' Liam Coen identifies one great trait of Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles

As mentioned, Cappa has his ups and downs throughout his seven-year career after being drafted by the Bucs in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played through his rookie contract in Tampa, winning a Super Bowl while helping protect Brady before jumping in on a massive payday to try and help the Bengals' offensive line protect Joe Burrow.

Things didn't quite go as planned in Cincinnati but Cappa will now get another chance to prove that his time with the Bengals was an outlier in Vegas over the next couple of seasons.

READ MORE: Bucs WR Mike Evans and Johnny Manziel attended massive Texas A&M basketball upset

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers linked with 49ers linebacker as free agency looms

 Another mock draft sees Tampa Bay Buccaneers land chess piece Alabama linebacker

• Former Buccaneers cornerback linked to join Liam Coen, Jaguars

• Buccaneers may trade away former starting running back

Published |Modified
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News