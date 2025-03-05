Shedeur Sanders sends message to former Buccaneers quarterback
The 2025 NFL Combine just wrapped up in Indianapolis and there were plenty of storylines throughout the week. One of the biggest though were the chatter of top quarterback prospects including Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers certainly aren't looking for a franchise quarterback at the moment after the success they've been able to find with Baker Mayfield. However, one former Buccaneers' quarterback, a Super Bowl champion one to be exact, received a message from Sanders during his combine podium interview.
Shedeur Sanders sends a message to former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Being the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur has always dealt with the cameras on him under the limelight, but it's also given him access others haven't received. One of those is building a relationship with the GOAT, Tom Brady.
"Tom Brady, he's an all-time great," Sanders said.
“Being able to have that resource, being able to have that person I’m able to talk to and call whenever I’m having questions about the game, he’s able to relate to it, because he did it at the highest level."
Sanders has met with the Las Vegas Raiders, who are now minority owned by Brady.
"I met with [Vegas] here, I met with a lot of teams [at the combine]. It’s truly exciting, being able to meet coach [Pete Carroll] and everybody with the organization and staff. So, if they call me and say, 'Come on and visit,' you know I'll be there."
It's easy to read that Sanders would like to unite with his buddy Brady in Vegas to be the future at quarterback under new head coach Pete Carroll.
In the latest NFL.com mock draft, Charles Davis has the Tennessee Titans selecting former Colorado star quarterback in Sanders at No. 1.
