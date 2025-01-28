Is Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield a top-10 QB after the 2024 season?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has recently concluded his second year with the team.
In his tenure with the Bucs, Mayfield has two division titles, two playoff appearances and even a postseason win. While he has performed well with the Bucs, Mayfield finished just outside the top 10 in Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport's quarterback rankings. Mayfield clocked in at No. 11.
"There was a time not that long ago when suggesting Mayfield as a borderline top-10 NFL quarterback would have elicited eye-rolls and perhaps a chortle. But Mayfield has led the Buccaneers to the postseason in back-to-back seasons, and last year the 29-year-old was third in the league with 4,500 passing yards and led the NFC with 41 touchdown passes. Mayfield also tied for the NFL lead with 16 interceptions though, which keeps him out of the next tier," Davenport writes.
Quarterbacks listed higher than Mayfield were Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), Jared Goff (Detroit Lions), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs).
