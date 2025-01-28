Tom Brady trolled Giants as Saquon Barkley, Eagles punched a Super Bowl ticket
Tom Brady has rapidly improved in the broadcast booth. While he is the greatest football player of all time, he was a rookie on air and he received plenty of criticism early on. He has plenty of football knowledge and experience in the league, which has made his development as an on-air talent much easier.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been navigating life without Brady and have managed decently, posting a nine-win season and ten-win season in two campaigns with Baker Mayfield at the helm.
Brady is set to cap off his rookie broadcasting season in the Super Bowl, and he called the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders' recent NFC title game.
The Eagles, of course, won the game -- a team Brady lost to once in the Super Bowl -- and the former Buccaneers star was even able to take a jab at the New York Giants, who defeated him twice in the Super Bowl.
As Brady was calling the game, Fox broadcaster and play-by-play caller Kevin Burkhardt was raving about Saquon Barkley and how "magnificent" he has been during the team's current run. He even took a shot at the Giants fans himself.
“Giants fans may have a tough time sleeping going forward," Burkhardt said on the call.
After Burkhardt finished his mini-rant, Brady had a simple response and also took a shot at the Giants -- the team he lost to in the big game on two occasions.
“Giant mistake letting him go," Brady said.
Giant mistake, right? It was a fun play on words for Brady, and it was true in every sense. Barkley changed the Eagles' season and what they've been able to accomplish. The Giants certainly hate to see their former franchise player still crushing it at a high level.
READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski revealed the one quarterback he practiced with that wasn't Tom Brady
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Liam Coen’s awkward debut goes viral as former Bucs OC butchers Jaguars ‘Duuuval'
• Buccaneers linked to Ole Miss pass rusher in mock draft
• Former Bucs OC Liam Coen wants to 'plant some roots' in Jacksonville with Jaguars
• Liam Coen breaks silence on leaving Buccaneers for Jaguars head coach role