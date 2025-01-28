Buccaneers interview yet another Rams offensive staffer for OC position
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go to a deeper well when it comes to their offensive coordinator search, but why change wells when the first one works?
The Bucs have latched onto the Los Angeles Rams significantly when it has come to the lineage of their offensive coordinators since 2023. Panthers head coach Dave Canales' offense heavily resembles that of Shane Waldron' who worked under coach Sean McVay in Los Angeles for four seasons, and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen also worked with McVay for two years before coming to Tampa Bay. As a result, the Bucs have already interviewed two different McVay staffers this offseason for their OC job in Nate Scheelhaase and Nick Caley, and now, they've interviewed a third.
The team announced on Tuesday that it interviewed Rams quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone for their OC opening. Ragone is now the third member of the Rams' offensive staff the Bucs have interviewed — Scheelhaase is the Rams' passing game coordinator and Caley is the team's tight ends coach.
Ragone has coached in the NFL since 2011. He's only been with the Rams for one year — prior to that, he served as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator under Arthur Smith, where he didn't call plays. He's also worked with the Tennessee Titans, the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.
McVay has been a bit of a kingmaker for NFL head coaches in his career, with names like Zac Taylor, Liam Coen, Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Brandon Staley all getting head coaching jobs after working under him. His innovative offense has led to a number of his staffers being poached to great success.
